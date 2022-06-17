Pariax LLC Purchases Shares of 7,562 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Pariax LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,562 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000. American Express makes up 1.2% of Pariax LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Morgan Stanley raised its position in American Express by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,638,584,000 after purchasing an additional 622,891 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 7,055.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,180 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 20,884 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 30,792 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 38,402 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of American Express stock traded up $6.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.61. 316,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,587,320. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.59 and a 200 day moving average of $173.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $136.49 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.84%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AXP. Bank of America boosted their target price on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.89.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

