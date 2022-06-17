Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,658 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $202,524.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,393,809.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $43.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.10. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.02 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The company has a market cap of $179.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. KGI Securities raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.05.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

