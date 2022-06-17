Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $365,000 Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust trimmed its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,058 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,324,835 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $95,628,000 after acquiring an additional 32,944 shares in the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 61,531 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 54,282 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 6,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.61.

COP stock opened at $102.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $132.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.34. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $51.41 and a twelve month high of $124.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.47 and a 200-day moving average of $93.52.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

