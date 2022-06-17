Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Increases Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,642,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $757,162,000 after purchasing an additional 64,638 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,998,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $625,169,000 after buying an additional 85,186 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,383,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $496,801,000 after buying an additional 92,334 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,113,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $414,262,000 after buying an additional 9,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,499,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $312,506,000 after buying an additional 19,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at $29,647,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.00.

GD stock opened at $211.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $231.34 and a 200-day moving average of $222.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $182.66 and a 12 month high of $254.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.15%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

