Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Reduces Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Chevron were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $1,105,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron stock opened at $155.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $305.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $182.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.45.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.38%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.48.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $928,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 55,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total value of $9,226,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,263.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

