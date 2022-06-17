Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 11,957 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,923 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,957 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in AT&T were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 53.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.48.

NYSE T opened at $18.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.16 and its 200-day moving average is $22.84. The firm has a market cap of $135.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $22.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. AT&T’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

