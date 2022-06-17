Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) Short Interest Update

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the May 15th total of 33,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Patriot National Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patriot National Bancorp by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patriot National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patriot National Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Patriot National Bancorp by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 397,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,180,000 after buying an additional 57,367 shares in the last quarter. 34.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNBK traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $13.34. 2,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,424. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.99 and a 200-day moving average of $15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.83 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.66. Patriot National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $18.00.

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.54 million during the quarter. Patriot National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 13.49%.

About Patriot National Bancorp

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, savings, prepaid deposit, on-line national money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.

