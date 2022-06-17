PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Kozak & Associates Inc.

Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $71.87. The stock had a trading volume of 197,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,480,045. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.51 and a 200 day moving average of $125.60. The stock has a market cap of $83.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.71 and a 12-month high of $310.16.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PayPal from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on PayPal from $155.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.83.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

