PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Position Lifted by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in PayPal were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PayPal by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,489,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,766,966,000 after buying an additional 1,257,110 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,184,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,608,177,000 after buying an additional 304,806 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,562,000 after buying an additional 2,476,199 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its holdings in PayPal by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,019,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,455,208,000 after buying an additional 730,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PayPal by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after buying an additional 613,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.00. The stock had a trading volume of 218,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,480,045. The firm has a market cap of $83.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.71 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.60.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on PayPal from $180.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.83.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

