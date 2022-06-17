PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $57.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PBF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PBF Energy from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of PBF Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.17.

NYSE:PBF opened at $35.09 on Tuesday. PBF Energy has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $44.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.48.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. PBF Energy had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.61) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PBF Energy will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

In other PBF Energy news, CFO C Erik Young sold 60,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $1,826,968.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,857.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,245,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $43,780,634.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,284,000 shares in the company, valued at $431,905,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,651,547 shares of company stock worth $201,518,077. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the first quarter worth $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 354.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 242.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

