PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Director Lynn A. Peterson Sells 7,000 Shares

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total transaction of $563,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 296,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,856,251.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $72.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.43. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.52 and a 52-week high of $89.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.48. PDC Energy had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The business had revenue of $316.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 18.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.89%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PDCE shares. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,067,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,830,697 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $89,301,000 after buying an additional 858,561 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 133.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,666 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $108,123,000 after buying an additional 849,289 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 61.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,652,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $120,075,000 after buying an additional 625,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 223.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 820,470 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $40,023,000 after buying an additional 567,065 shares in the last quarter.

About PDC Energy (Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

