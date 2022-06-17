Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Separately, Citigroup lifted their target price on Pear Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.75.
Shares of NASDAQ:PEAR opened at $1.98 on Monday. Pear Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $14.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.17.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. 5AM Venture Management LLC purchased a new position in Pear Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,517,000. SB Global Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Pear Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $75,020,000. Arboretum Ventures Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $67,326,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $12,846,000. Finally, Sarissa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Pear Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $3,102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.66% of the company’s stock.
Pear Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pear Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia.
