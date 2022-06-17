Peet DeFi (PTE) 24-Hour Volume Hits $35,657.00

Peet DeFi (PTE) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 17th. Over the last seven days, Peet DeFi has traded flat against the dollar. Peet DeFi has a market capitalization of $42,080.63 and approximately $35,657.00 worth of Peet DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peet DeFi coin can now be bought for $1.06 or 0.00002731 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 64.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15,551.01 or 0.75835336 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.93 or 0.00302028 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004871 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00091826 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00012962 BTC.

Peet DeFi Profile

Peet DeFi’s total supply is 989,066 coins and its circulating supply is 39,728 coins. Peet DeFi’s official Twitter account is @peet_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Peet DeFi is peetdecentralized.finance . Peet DeFi’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5285069

Buying and Selling Peet DeFi

