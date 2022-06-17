Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEGA shares. Macquarie reduced their price target on Pegasystems from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 8th. Truist Financial downgraded Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Pegasystems from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $44.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.13 and a beta of 1.14. Pegasystems has a 1 year low of $36.50 and a 1 year high of $143.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.46.

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.95 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pegasystems will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,907,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Pegasystems by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Pegasystems by 1,267.2% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Pegasystems by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,886,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,753,000 after purchasing an additional 116,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pegasystems by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pegasystems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.