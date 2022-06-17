Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €241.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($251.04) price objective on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($260.42) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €235.00 ($244.79) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays set a €260.00 ($270.83) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €224.00 ($233.33) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €169.00 ($176.04) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €227.08 ($236.54).

Shares of RI stock opened at €169.40 ($176.46) on Monday. Pernod Ricard has a 52 week low of €107.25 ($111.72) and a 52 week high of €136.25 ($141.93). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €186.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of €193.73.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

