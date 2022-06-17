Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL) Shares Down 0.1%

Petershill Partners PLC (LON:PHLL – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 224.50 ($2.72) and last traded at GBX 225.88 ($2.74). 444,408 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 838,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 226 ($2.74).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 385 ($4.67) price objective on shares of Petershill Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 237.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.49 billion and a PE ratio of 3.17.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%.

In other Petershill Partners news, insider Naguib Kheraj bought 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.11) per share, for a total transaction of £320,000 ($388,396.65).

About Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL)

Petershill Partners PLC operates as a general partner solutions investment firm. It provides capital and strategic support to asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. The company was formerly known as Delta Epsilon plc and changed its name to Petershill Partners PLC in September 2, 2021. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

