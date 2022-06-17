Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Invst LLC

Invst LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 205.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,424 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $305,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $348,000. Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $661,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $601,000. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $422,000. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.26.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $47.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $266.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.70 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

