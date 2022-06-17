Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,432,049,000 after buying an additional 120,060 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $220,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth about $310,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 899,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,238,000 after purchasing an additional 47,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.36. 143,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,576,382. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.64 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.55.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.51%.

About Philip Morris International (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.