PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.87

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.87 and traded as high as $4.09. PHX Minerals shares last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 518,283 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PHX. TheStreet upgraded PHX Minerals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com cut PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

The stock has a market cap of $134.23 million, a PE ratio of -34.64 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

PHX Minerals ( NYSE:PHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.95 million. PHX Minerals had a positive return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 8.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that PHX Minerals Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This is a boost from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.73%.

In other PHX Minerals news, insider Srp Capital Advisors, Llc bought 81,265 shares of PHX Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.23 per share, for a total transaction of $343,750.95. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,388,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,332,475.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHX. SG3 Management LLC raised its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 130.3% during the 4th quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 75,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 323,010 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PHX Minerals by 931.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 272,760 shares during the period. Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its position in PHX Minerals by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,094,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,055,000 after buying an additional 160,625 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in PHX Minerals by 157.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 75,090 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in PHX Minerals by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 464,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 62,621 shares during the period. 34.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHX Minerals Company Profile (NYSE:PHX)

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2021, the company owned perpetual ownership of 251,600 net mineral acres; leased 18,298 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,457 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 277 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

