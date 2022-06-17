Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Buys 450 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley makes up about 2.4% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after purchasing an additional 53,315 shares in the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 40.1% in the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 638,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,097,000 after acquiring an additional 182,600 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 240.5% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 49,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 35,192 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13.1% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 16,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 112,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,989,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

MS traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.69. 457,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,066,868. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $128.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.41. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.49 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.70.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.62%.

About Morgan Stanley (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.