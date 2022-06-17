Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC – Get Rating) by 61.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,850 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. owned 0.35% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PDEC. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 248.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 32,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 23,069 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 156.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 5.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 264,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,141,000 after purchasing an additional 13,436 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 407.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PDEC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.22. 126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,389. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.59. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December has a 1-year low of $28.09 and a 1-year high of $31.88.

