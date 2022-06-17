Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Invests $220,000 in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BHVN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,880,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,941,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $55,500,000. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $43,428,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,319,000 after acquiring an additional 310,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

NYSE BHVN traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.81. The company had a trading volume of 13,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,093. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $79.01 and a fifty-two week high of $151.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.19 and its 200 day moving average is $124.00.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.52) by ($0.45). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($4.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BHVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $156.00 to $149.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright downgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.60.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, CAO George C. Clark sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $594,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,197.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.