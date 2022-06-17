Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 146.4% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,697,800. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.81. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.65 and a 1-year high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

