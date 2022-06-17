Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Purchases 900 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,500 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 580 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEM traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,342,390. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $67.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.54.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.25. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.90%.

AEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.75 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$99.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $93.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.55.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

