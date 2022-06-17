Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Sells 255 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lessened its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for approximately 1.0% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in American Tower by 26.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,222,000 after buying an additional 900,101 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 2.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 46,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,262,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter valued at about $1,456,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 13.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 172,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,692,000 after buying an additional 19,784 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 67.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from €295.00 ($307.29) to €284.00 ($295.83) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.29.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $2.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $236.76. The company had a trading volume of 40,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,827. The business’s 50-day moving average is $249.72 and its 200 day moving average is $252.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market cap of $110.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.48. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $220.00 and a 12-month high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $1.43 dividend. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 96.89%.

American Tower Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.