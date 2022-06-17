Piper Sandler Cuts Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target to $42.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BRZE. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Braze from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Braze from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Braze from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Braze from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.64.

Get Braze alerts:

Shares of BRZE stock opened at $33.11 on Tuesday. Braze has a one year low of $27.09 and a one year high of $98.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.50 and its 200 day moving average is $48.19.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. On average, analysts forecast that Braze will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 5,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $187,382.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $2,678,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 308,867 shares of company stock valued at $11,554,072 over the last three months. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRZE. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its holdings in Braze by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 7,206,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,839,000 after buying an additional 4,128,680 shares in the last quarter. Interwest Venture Management Co. purchased a new stake in Braze during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,758,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Braze during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,674,000. Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in Braze during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,888,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Braze during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,082,000. 23.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Braze (Get Rating)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.