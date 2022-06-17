PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $5.97, but opened at $6.26. PLAYSTUDIOS shares last traded at $6.32, with a volume of 836 shares.

Specifically, CEO Andrew S. Pascal bought 14,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $60,203.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew S. Pascal bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.62 per share, with a total value of $60,060.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 147,600 shares of company stock worth $785,020 in the last quarter.

Get PLAYSTUDIOS alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MYPS shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on PLAYSTUDIOS from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PLAYSTUDIOS to $5.20 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.76.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative return on equity of 7.54% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. Analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 291.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 57.2% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 247.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.