PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Stock Price Up 11%

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 11% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.15 and last traded at $6.15. Approximately 21,985 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 453,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.54.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MYPS shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS to $5.20 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.76.

PLAYSTUDIOS ( NASDAQ:MYPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative return on equity of 7.54% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew S. Pascal purchased 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.81 per share, for a total transaction of $60,606.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew S. Pascal purchased 12,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $60,756.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 147,600 shares of company stock worth $785,020 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 291.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 57.2% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 247.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,409 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

