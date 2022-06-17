Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PCOM. Barrington Research cut shares of Points.com from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Points.com from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Points.com from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Points.com alerts:

NASDAQ PCOM opened at $23.87 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.25. The stock has a market cap of $356.69 million, a P/E ratio of 170.50 and a beta of 1.40. Points.com has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $24.97.

Points.com ( NASDAQ:PCOM Get Rating ) (TSE:PTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $127.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.20 million. Points.com had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 4.15%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Points.com will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Points.com by 68.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Points.com during the first quarter worth $334,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Points.com by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Points.com by 18.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 26,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Points.com by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. 60.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Points.com (Get Rating)

Points.com, Inc engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Points.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Points.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.