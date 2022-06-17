Polker Hits Market Cap of $921,773.50 (PKR)

Polker (PKR) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. One Polker coin can now be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Polker has traded down 33.9% against the U.S. dollar. Polker has a total market capitalization of $921,773.50 and $218,612.00 worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polker Coin Profile

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,682,924 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

Buying and Selling Polker

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

