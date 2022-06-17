Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,780,000 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the May 15th total of 2,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 754,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRMW. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the first quarter worth $4,509,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 23.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 82,532 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 138.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 10,371 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 4.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 134,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 32.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 7,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRMW traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,642,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -631.00 and a beta of 1.33. Primo Water has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $20.12.

Primo Water ( NYSE:PRMW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.19 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Primo Water will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,400.00%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

