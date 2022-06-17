Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 62,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,270,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd owned 0.07% of Neurocrine Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,446,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,219,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 199.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 628,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,562,000 after purchasing an additional 418,990 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 527,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,951,000 after purchasing an additional 378,826 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,377,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,360,000 after purchasing an additional 235,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 15,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $1,391,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,358,733.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 8,455 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $803,647.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,183 shares of company stock valued at $4,357,957 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NBIX shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.93.

NBIX traded up $4.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.69. 43,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,113. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 128.67 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.21. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.88 and a 1 year high of $108.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $310.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.07 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.