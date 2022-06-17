Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Acquires Shares of 100,000 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of 23andMe by 262.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in 23andMe during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in 23andMe during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in 23andMe during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL grew its position in 23andMe by 126.6% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 10,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 50,634 shares during the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ME traded up 0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 2.56. 218,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,423,090. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 2.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is 4.43. 23andMe Holding Co. has a 1 year low of 2.12 and a 1 year high of 13.68. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.45.

23andMe ( NASDAQ:ME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported -0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.13 by -0.03. The business had revenue of 100.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 102.79 million. 23andMe had a negative net margin of 79.99% and a negative return on equity of 25.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ME. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of 23andMe from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of 23andMe from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.

