Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Acquires Shares of 137,718 SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 137,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,924,000. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd owned approximately 3.20% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 238.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 237,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,414,000 after acquiring an additional 167,031 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,388,000. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 66,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,025,000 after buying an additional 34,599 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 68,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,331,000 after buying an additional 31,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 203.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 23,311 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GMF stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.09. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,664. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $96.18 and a twelve month high of $135.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.86.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

