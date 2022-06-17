Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Invests $1.55 Million in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hess by 5.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Hess by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 388,206 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,322,000 after buying an additional 66,744 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Hess by 253.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 27,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 19,560 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Hess by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess by 16.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $4,651,795.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,267,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 13,771 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,462,893.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,916 shares of company stock valued at $6,859,921. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HES. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Hess from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hess from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Hess from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.67.

Shares of NYSE:HES traded down $5.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.57. 172,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,027,119. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.15. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $61.93 and a 52 week high of $131.43. The company has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.86 and a beta of 1.66.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.18. Hess had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 64.66%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

