Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Invests $485,000 in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 353.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 14,188 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 578,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,879,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 1,741.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 9,420 shares in the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $790,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $202,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,613.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,914,333. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NEM traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.24. 456,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,495,923. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $86.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.40 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.71.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.94%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.52 target price on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 25th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.43.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

