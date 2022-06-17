Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Makes New Investment in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCCS. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,840,000. Contour Asset Management LLC increased its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 586.8% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 7,568,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466,345 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,107,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 128.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 936,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,668,000 after purchasing an additional 526,491 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,422,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

In related news, Director Eric Wei sold 17,506,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $162,457,489.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,238,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,457,400.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCCS. Bank of America began coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.60.

Shares of CCCS traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $8.79. The stock had a trading volume of 39,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,584. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average of $10.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.11.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 32.32%. The firm had revenue of $186.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.