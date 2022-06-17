Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Makes New Investment in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 470,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,810,000. uniQure makes up 1.6% of Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QURE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of uniQure by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,965,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,765,000 after buying an additional 1,109,520 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in uniQure by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,253,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,992,000 after purchasing an additional 541,845 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,157,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,750,000 after purchasing an additional 423,019 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 528.7% during the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 495,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,267,000 after purchasing an additional 416,283 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,524,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of uniQure from $66.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of uniQure from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of uniQure from $95.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

Shares of QURE stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.04. 19,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,962. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.29 and its 200 day moving average is $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 12.94, a quick ratio of 12.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $654.97 million, a P/E ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. uniQure has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $38.80.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.33). uniQure had a net margin of 61.76% and a return on equity of 54.85%. The business had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that uniQure will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

