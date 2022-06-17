Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Ternium by 3.8% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Ternium in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Ternium in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ternium in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ternium by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 34,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. 12.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ternium stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.29. 13,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.20. Ternium S.A. has a 12 month low of $32.46 and a 12 month high of $56.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.82. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.55.

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $1.03. Ternium had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 34.27%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ternium S.A. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a yield of 5.9%. This is a boost from Ternium’s previous annual dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.84%.

TX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ternium in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ternium from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ternium presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

