Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Takes Position in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 129,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,052,000. Amplitude makes up approximately 1.2% of Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd owned 0.22% of Amplitude as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplitude during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter valued at $74,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Amplitude during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Amplitude in the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amplitude in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMPL traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.49. The company had a trading volume of 29,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,115. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.87. Amplitude, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $87.98.

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $53.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.84 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Amplitude from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Amplitude from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Amplitude in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Amplitude in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amplitude presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

