Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) Short Interest Update

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 123,500 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the May 15th total of 93,600 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Processa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on Processa Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $2.71. 21,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,693. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.58. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $8.99.

Processa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts predict that Processa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Processa Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its position in Processa Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Processa Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 27,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

About Processa Pharmaceuticals

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug products for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, an oral tablet that is in Phase 2B clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative and non-ulcerative necrobiosis lipoidica, a chronic disfiguring condition.

