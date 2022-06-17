ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Gap Down to $22.52

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.52, but opened at $21.99. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $22.19, with a volume of 466,005 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 377.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the first quarter worth about $91,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 85,122.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,661 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

