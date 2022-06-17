Proton (XPR) Trading 32% Lower This Week

Proton (XPR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Proton has a market cap of $36.25 million and $2.65 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Proton coin can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Proton has traded 32% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Proton alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004876 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20,504.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004877 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002438 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00118913 BTC.

Proton Coin Profile

Proton (XPR) is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 13,168,607,414 coins and its circulating supply is 13,066,701,268 coins. Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Buying and Selling Proton

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.