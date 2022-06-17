Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Has $843,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel decreased its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) by 90.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHB. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000.

Shares of XHB traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.46. 469,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,829,756. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12-month low of $51.58 and a 12-month high of $86.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.88.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

