Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Increases Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,539,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,571,680,000 after acquiring an additional 13,768,272 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,618,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $934,445,000 after buying an additional 5,193,267 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,352,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,949,000 after buying an additional 5,373,594 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,429,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $646,836,000 after buying an additional 3,698,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $462,517,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCHP stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $57.36. 138,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,691,133. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $56.62 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.16.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.276 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.55.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $40,005.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $155,051.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,238.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,564 shares of company stock valued at $637,217. 2.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

