Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Invests $699,000 in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $506,692,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,203,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $182,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,133 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,557,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $657,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,195 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,194,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,741,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,872,000 after acquiring an additional 630,592 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AIG traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.49. The stock had a trading volume of 131,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,447,557. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.54 and a 1 year high of $65.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.96 and its 200-day moving average is $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.24.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. American International Group had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 11.07%.

AIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.63.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

