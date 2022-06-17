Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Lowers Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lowered its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 63.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total value of $452,812.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,233.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $4,579,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,961 shares of company stock valued at $14,651,682 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.57.

NYSE:WM traded down $2.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.46. 26,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,538,223. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.97 and a 1 year high of $170.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

About Waste Management (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.