Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Sells 6,184 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel reduced its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,184 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

C has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.87.

C stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.23. The company had a trading volume of 791,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,882,804. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $74.64. The company has a market cap of $91.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.49 and a 200 day moving average of $57.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

