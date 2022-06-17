Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Trims Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,310 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in NIKE were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.46.

NKE traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.77. 164,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,862,700. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.46 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.21. The stock has a market cap of $169.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 32.19%.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

