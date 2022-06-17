Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Downgraded to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c rating in a report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.09.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Shares of PEG opened at $59.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.04. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52 week low of $58.35 and a 52 week high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -84.05%.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $673,032.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 457,539 shares in the company, valued at $31,158,405.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,249 shares of company stock worth $2,092,304. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEG. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,864,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,525,768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425,830 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,775,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $647,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808,491 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,643,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,145,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264,629 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 181.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,016,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $134,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $84,351,000. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group (Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.